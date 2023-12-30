Buffalo City Metro urges beachgoers to obey city by-laws

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has called for tolerance and adherence to the City’s by-laws when visiting the Metro’s beaches.

This is as thousands of people are expected to flock to the beachfront, ahead of ushering in the new year.

The Metro says it has put measures in place to prevent unforeseen incidents.

It’s all systems go to welcome the new year in the Buffalo City Metro.

However, drowning incidents and children left unattended at beaches, remain a concern.

The Metro has promised that those caught committing offences will face the full might of the law.

Spokesperson for the Buffalo City Metro, Samkelo Ngwenya says, “We are taking no chances. So, we have a huge police presence as well as 48 lifeguards on standby. We have also started setting up road closures and these will be enforced until the 2nd of January. We are expecting people to behave themselves. We urge everyone not to drink while driving.”

Buffalo City Metro urges tolerance and by-law adherence for beachgoers: Samkelo Ngwenya