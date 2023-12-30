Zuma defends support for MK Party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Jacob Zuma clarifies that his support for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party is aimed at protecting the African National Congress (ANC) from internal threats rather than destabilising it.

Zuma was addressing just over 200 people at Pietermaritzburg to celebrate the birth of the late South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary general and MK commander Moses Mabhida – a hundred years ago.

Zuma says the MK Party takes the name of the ANC’s former armed wing that was disbanded in 1994.

Zuma announced a few weeks ago that he intends to support the MK Party, but insisted that he remains committed to the ANC.

“This is not the ANC I joined. But it is something disguised in colours of the ANC. It is time for me to act and save the ANC from what it has become now. I will never be able to save it by opening another party No!”

Despite the MK Party using the former armed wing’s name disbanded in 1994, Zuma insists on preserving the ANC against what he perceives as internal challenges.

Zuma also voices apprehensions regarding a surge in corruption and political killings within the ANC. He highlights concerns about corruption within the ANC, stating that money dominates the party, and calls for a halt to such practices.

Additionally, Zuma raises the issue of political killings among ANC councillors, calling for solutions and leadership intervention.