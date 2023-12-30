Zuma visits Moses Mabhida’s home ahead of MK party address

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Jacob Zuma has visited the home of the late South African Communist Party Secretary-General and commander of uMkhonto we Sizwe, Moses Mabhida, in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma’s visit comes after he announced that he cannot support the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and that he would rather support the MK party.

The party takes its name from the ANC’s former armed wing that was disbanded in 1994.

Zuma is also visiting Mabhida’s grave.

He is also expected to respond to reports that the ANC sent the MK party a letter threatening legal action should they not cease and desist from using the variation of the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe Party: