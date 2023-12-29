Murder-accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail:

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Twenty-one-year-old student Bafana Mahungela has been denied bail. Mahungela is accused of the murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

The state in the case says the bruised and naked body of the victim led them to believe she was sexually violated.

They say they will await the district surgeon’s report to make their case.

The 34-year-old English teacher at Delta Park High School was murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton in October.

Kluyts, who was pregnant at the time, had been taking part in a local sporting event.

Post-mortem results show Kluyts was killed using an unknown blunt force object, strangled and had pressure applied to her neck.

Mahungela was arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Sandton last month. He faces charges of pre-meditated murder, rape and aggravated robbery.

He has denied killing Kluyts.

Presenting closing arguments at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court last week, state prosecutor advocate Ayanda Bakana argued there are other factors to determine if one had been raped.

“The only person who can comment on whether the victim was raped is a district surgeon. One is not supposed to be excited that there are no obvious injuries. The question of injuries is not the only element,” argued Bakana.

The case has been postponed to 19 January.