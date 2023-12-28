Broos names final Bafana squad for AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the 23-man squad to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire next year.

The final squad as announced by Coach Hugo Broos earlier today, to compete at #AFCON2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. Congratulations and good luck Bafana Bafana!!! #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/u9cNoZ98dA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 28, 2023

There was a glaring omission of England-based striker Lyle Foster in the squad.

Foster was sidelined for his club and country a few weeks ago due to mental health issues but has recently returned to his team Burnley.

“I had contact with the doctor in Burnley. I received a medical report that said it was impossible for Foster to be in AFCON. Don’t ask me why. Something about a risk and danger. It was not my decision.”

Broos also made a startling revelation that Foster had indicated he would be unavailable for AFCON.

“Foster’s letter was written before I selected the preliminary list.”

Another European-based striker Lebo Mothiba from Strasbourg in France was left out due to an injury.

Broos says it is a huge blow to do without both key strikers Foster and Mothiba, but he has pinned his hopes on Orlando Pirates strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa.

Bafana Bafana Coach announces AFCON 2023 squad