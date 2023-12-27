Festive season accidents have claimed over 70 lives in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Roads and Transport in the Eastern Cape says more than 70 lives have been lost on the roads since the start of the festive season.

While causes of these fatalities vary, the department maintains that the quality of Eastern Cape roads has no part to play in the accidents recorded in the province.

The spike of road accidents and fatalities during the festive season has become a common trend over the years, with the department recording almost the same amount of accident during this time last year.

Spokesperson for the department Unathi Binqose says head on collisions are the most common cause of the accidents.

“The main cause of these accidents has been by far human error, time and again we reported about head on collisions that claimed lives. I mean yesterday alone we reported of two head on collisions and in total nine lives were lost in those collisions. It is certainly not often about the conditions of the road nor is it about the conditions of the vehicle, but it is about you and I as road users.”