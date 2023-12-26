Seven deaths recorded following flooding in parts of KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll from flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, has risen to seven and 11 people are missing.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance says the body of an eight-year-old boy, who had drowned in a river on Christmas Day, was recovered in the Mandeni area.

In Ladysmith search and recovery efforts are still under way in Ladysmith where the floods have claimed the lives of six people. Some of the victims were overcome in their sleep after the Bellspruit River burst its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N-11.

Homes, bridges and other critical infrastructure were damaged. Several vehicles were swept away and some were found with bodies trapped inside.

“Seven people who were in the car are my children. There were other people who were accompanying them. So far we have found three and four others are still missing,” says Johannes Msimango the family member of victims.

Search continues for missing residents:

Humanitarian aid organisation Al-Imdaad, IPSS Medical Services and government officials were on the scene to offer assistance to those affected.

“People were left with what they had on their bodies. We relocated people from the Caravan Park to a community hall, where they will be receiving things like food, blankets and clothes. So far Al-Imdaad is helping us with that in terms of food and blankets. Currently we are on the ground looking for bodies that have not been recovered,” says Alfred Duma Local Municipality Mayor, Zama Sibisi.

10 people still missing after Ladysmith flash floods:

Disaster management teams across the province remain on high alert, as there is a possibility of more rain in the coming days.

Residents in low-lying areas have been asked to be vigilant.