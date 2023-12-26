Civic Group calls for probe into 2018 pit bull mauling of a FS boy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A civic group, Agriculture Vulnerable Farming Community, has called on authorities to investigate the mauling of a 10-year-old by a pit bull in 2018.

Tumelo Mokiri was five-years-old at the time of the incident, allegedly on a farm near Theunissen in the Free State.

The owner of the dog has not been arrested.

Agriculture vulnerable farming community head Zondani Noveld says, “It is very clear that even in the new dispensation, farmers are not treating farm workers as human beings. If those farmers, based on what you see in the child, are really human beings, which human being won’t be touched by the child who was five-years-old then? Who is 10-years-old today. What kind of parents? No remorse, nothing. They did not do or ask the mother whether the child is fine.”

The family of Mokiri whose face is disfigured after he was mauled by the pit bull wants the owner of the dog to be arrested.

The mother, Nteboheleng Mokiri, claims that the owner of the dog never showed remorse or checked on the boy’s progress, and no arrest was made.

“His life took a turn because even at school, when there are trips, he doesn’t want to go. But when he is at school with the children he is used to, he gets comfortable. Kids mock him and say he is a horror. He also doesn’t want to go to a location or town.”

Free State family seeks justice for Pitbull attack