North West records 72 December crashes

Authorities in North West reported a total of 72 recorded crashes in the province since the beginning of December. According to Sello Lehari, MEC for Community Safety, the figures represent a noticeable decline from the Christmas statistics of 2021 and 2022, which recorded 147 and 118 crashes, with 119 and 94 fatalities, respectively.

This year’s data indicates a 17% reduction in fatalities compared to the same period last year, with 51 reported deaths since the beginning of December. The majority of crashes occurred between 6pm and midnight. Notably, no major crashes, defined as accidents with multiple deaths, have been reported so far.

A noteworthy trend is the increase in crashes on rural roads, with the Ngaka Modiri District, including Mahikeng and Lichtenburg, accounting for 40 of the 72 recorded crashes.

The Department of Community Safety emphasized the need for continued vigilance, especially during the noted high-risk hours.