Israel-Hamas war atrocities unimaginable: Archbishop Makgoba

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says the atrocities seen in the Israel-Hamas war over the past few months is unimaginable.

He says no one could have predicted that nearly 25 000 people would be dead by Christmas, in three months’ time. He says 20 000 Palestinians have been killed and also Israelis.

Makgoba was delivering his annual Christmas evening sermon at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

“The American Senator, Bernie Sanders, put this in historical perspective this week when he told the US Congress that the destruction in Gaza was now equivalent to that of the German City of Dresden, where, notoriously, two years of bombing during World War II destroyed half of the homes and killed about 25 000 people. Gaza, he said, has matched this in two months.”