A year later, Boksburg blast victims still struggling to find closure

It’s another dark Christmas for the community of Plantation in Boksburg as they mark the anniversary of a blast that killed many of their loved ones last year December.

The families of the Boksburg blast victims are still struggling to find closure one year after the fateful Christmas Eve explosion.

Scores were left injured and dead after a gas tanker became wedged under a bridge in Plantation Boksburg in Ekurhuleni and exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

A year later, the victims’ families say it’s hard to celebrate the festive season and Christmas while they still don’t have closure, as this serves as a bitter reminder of their loss and pain.

The truck was wedged under the bridge. It suffered some damage and leaked liquified petroleum gas. This triggered a massive explosion just a hundred meters from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Several homes were also damaged. At the time, it was a scene of pandemonium and devastation.

One year later, the events of that tragic day were not forgotten. The blast killed 41 people.

The family of Boksburg blast victim, Gillian Theys, says, “It totally broke all of us. But we have to carry on, taking one day at a time. My brother-in-law is broken; it’s not easy for any of us.”

Forty-year-old Rosetta Brits’ four children perished in the explosion.

It’s a journey of healing and spirituality for Brits. “I got stronger because I spoke to them and asked them and wanted to know what’s going on, and then they said, Mom, go on; don’t worry about us; we are at a place better than on earth.”

Six firefighters were injured in the blaze. 12 healthcare workers also perished when the blast ripped through parts of the hospital.

A wall of remembrance was unveiled to honour them for their sacrifices.

Their families also struggle to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

As this community marks the anniversary of that fateful day, the hospital has since undergone repairs to the structural damage incurred.

Although some normality has returned since the blast, the bridge where the explosion occurred still has piles of rubble. It is still closed and under construction.

It remains a startling reminder of the pain that engulfed this community on Christmas Eve last year.

The 32-year-old gas tanker driver who drove under the bridge despite its height restrictions was charged with several counts of culpable homicide, but all charges were later withdrawn against him due to insufficient evidence.

The families say this has robbed them of justice.

