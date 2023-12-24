Spotlight on December stokvels in Polokwane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While the peak of the festive season is a mere two weeks, thousands of South Africans begin planning for this jolly time from as early as January. Families, friends, and colleagues come together to form grocery and meat stokvels.

Some contribute money and share the dividends at the end of the year.

While some groups opt to pay their monthly contributions to their preferred grocery store, others choose to keep money in the bank and target December sales.

Stokvel member Sophie Ntshoane says, “We take sale pamphlets from different shops, and we then divide each other into two groups and go buy the specials at the different shops in town. From the change, we find other things to buy, and life goes on like that.”

Stokvels in Polokwane share dividends: