Some residents in Tzaneen concerned about increasing crime

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some residents of Ga-Maake outside Tzaneen in Limpopo say the rate of crime in their community is an ever-increasing problem.

The residents interacted with the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, during a festive season inspection roadshow in the village.

As part of the campaign, Mathale and some senior police officials visited a local shopping complex and mounted a roadblock along the busy R36 road.

Some of the residents called on officials to deal with crime in the area.

“Crime in our area is a problem, especially during the night. We get mugged and killed, and when we report Nkowankowa or Lenyenye police, they will arrest the criminal, and they will release him the following day. We will see him on the street. Crime is too bad.”

“The crime that bothers me in this area is carjacking. People are stealing our cars, and the criminals will set a trap on the road, and they will threaten to kill us and take our cars.”

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale calls for vigilance:

Mathale says the festive season inspection roadshow has yielded positive outcomes. Three illegal miners have been arrested, and illegal mining equipment has been confiscated.

“We are dealing with illegal mining because in this specific area where we are at Market Plaza, just a few kilos from here, there are illegal mining activities taking place. In this area, there is a problem with regard to certain types of crime, like murder. For instance, nationally, we agree, but here in the province, we saw this trap coming up and the strong discussion with the commissioners that are there and station commanders that as they go back to their station, they must respond to this emerging trap.”

The Deputy Minister also sent a stern warning to owners of illegal taverns and shebeens. Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa