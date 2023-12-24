Welkom abuzz with Matjhabeng summer blow festival

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The mining town of Welkom in the Free State is abuzz this weekend with the annual Matjhabeng summer blow festival. Revellers from across the country say the event is perfect for the festive season.

Organisers say the two day event is great for the economy and a tourist attraction.

Saturday, the first day was all about great music and dancing to amapiano and hip hop genre and the second day was soulful affair.

Those in attendence welcomed the well deserved break

Organisers says the aim is to boost the economy of the mining town, while giving the youth an opportunity to test their business skills.

Morena Ntsebeng, one of the organisers says: “We saw it befitting that we start this event so that our people don’t go to other towns to look for fun. We are also doing this to help our sisters and brothers who don’t get these opportunities.”

Celebrating its fifth year, the festival also provides an opportunity to exhibitors to showcase their talent.

