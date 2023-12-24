Govt criticised for failing to recognise Reggae Pioneer Carlos Djedje

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Speakers at the funeral of the late African Reggae Pioneer, Carlos Djedje criticised government for failing to recognise his contribution as an artist and apartheid activist who contributed to the liberation struggle through music.

Djedje who died on Monday aged 73, was laid to rest on Sunday at the West Park cemetery in Johannesburg.

He made history after being the first foreign artist to be honoured by the Jamaican government for his contribution to Reggae music in 2017.

The Pretoria-born artist survived arrests and death attempts during apartheid for his conscious political lyrics that led to the banning and censoring of some of his songs. One of his songs, Jha Give Us This Day went on to be used as a prayer in Botswana, Namibia, Malawi among other countries.

Music Producer and family friend, Joseph Moshidi says while the legendary musician was world-renowned, he died fighting for recognition in his country, including renaming the Saulsville arena after him.

“He passed on when we were still in the process of renaming this arena after him. And I hope and believe that the plan will materialize. We are talking about a world icon, and I thank the government of Jamaica for honouring this man while he was still alive. He flew to Jamaica where history was made when an outsider was honoured.”

Carlos Djedje | Remembering African reggae pioneer:

The reggae legend organised festivals in Saulsville and across the country where he would bring all races together. He went on to perform on world stages, which he shared with some of the musical giants such as Peter Tosh.

Ray Mahole who grew up with Djedje in Saulsville says they’ve been trying to get government to recognise his contribution.

“What I am saying to you is I went to the department and met many leaders. We submitted applications, but they were rejected. We requested a meeting with the Minister, but they rejected us. We sent proposals and they were rejected for three consecutive years. We are talking about someone who was honored out of the country. He is one of the very few people that were honored with that achievement but nobody talks about him.”

Speaking on behalf of the MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Ntsako Mogobe, says the department acknowledges and is working on the challenges facing creatives.

“The creative industry has challenges and the MEC says I must come here to say the department is not perfect but it must enable the creative industry to utilize the space and spread a spiritual message to our people.”

Ddjedje’s wife, Segerine paid tribute to her husband.

“Although you may no longer be by my side, I know that your spirit lives. You were not just my husband but you were also my heart, my hope, and my greatest love. I am torn apart. May your soul rest in power, Thank you for the gifts that brought us together and the babies that you gave us.”

In their continued attempts to fight for Djedje’s legacy, his loved ones say they will petition for national orders.