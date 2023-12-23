Proteas Women set Bangladesh 317 target for victory in final ODI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African women’s cricket team has set Bangladesh a target of 317 for victory in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series in Benoni.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Proteas had a brilliant start, with Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt having a record partnership of 243 runs.

The Proteas women reached 316 in their 50 overs for the loss of four wickets.

The three-match series is level at 1-ALL and victory will seal a series win.

