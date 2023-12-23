Two people die, several injured in Eastern Cape crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two people died and several others were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into an accident scene on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the first accident was between an SUV with five occupants and an Iveco Minibus with an unknown number of occupants, where no fatalities were reported.

However, a taxi carrying 16 passengers crashed into the Iveco, and two females died on the scene, while four others were taken to Graaff-Reinet Hospital.

An appeal has been made to motorists to be extra vigilant on the road. Binqose says a culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigation.

“Initially, it was an SUV and a minibus taxi that collided, and thankfully, there were no fatalities from that initial crash. However, secondary to that minibus taxi fully loaded with 16 people on board, it crashed into this accident scene, and sadly, two people lost their lives there while four sustained injuries. We wish not to downplay the impact of this, but given the sheer number of people that were involved in this accident that involved three vehicles, we know things could have been worse, and for that reason, we are urging road users and motorists in particular to be extra vigilant at all times,” adds Binqose.

Road Fatalities | 719 lives lost in December so far:

In the Northern Cape police say the six people who died in a road crash on the R355 along the Van Reenen Pass between Komaggas and Buffelsrivier on Thursday did not form part of the preliminary festive season road deaths statistics released by the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed onto the mountain, leaving six people dead. The preliminary statistics indicate 16 road fatalities have been recorded in the province.

Provincial spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers says a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

“It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided into a mountain next to the road. Six people, including a minor, were declared deceased on the scene, and four others, including a minor, sustained injuries. The investigation continues.”