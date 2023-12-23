DRC’s provisional results show lead for Tshisekedi in diaspora votes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission has released provisional results of votes cast by Congolese citizens living in the diaspora that show outgoing President Felix Tshisekedi in the lead.

The voting was carried out in South Africa, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and France.

The provisional results of the diaspora vote tallies were announced on Friday night in the DRC capital Kinshasa.

The incumbent, President led with 80% of the votes cast. His main challenger Moise Katumbi garnered 11%.

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu came third at 3.8% followed by Dr Denis Mukwege with 3%.

The rest of the presidential candidates got less than 1%.

The votes by the Congolese in the diaspora however, represent a small proportion of the registered voters.

The country’s electoral commission registered nearly 44 million Congolese in this year’s polls that were marred by delays and logistical challenges on Wednesday.

DRC Election Commission set to release provisional results this week:

Reporting by Chris Ocamringa