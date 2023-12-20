Western Cape holding daily roadblocks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As visitors flock to the Garden Route region of the Western Cape for the holidays, traffic authorities are keeping a watchful eye on motorists driving from other parts of the country.

Roadblocks are being held on a daily basis throughout the province as the roads get busier.

The latest integrated operation between provincial traffic and SAPS, saw the Provincial Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie and Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo welcomed motorists at the Tsitsikamma toll plaza on the N2.

Mackenzie says they’re concerned about the high number of crashes and fatalities.

“We have nearly 600 traffic officers deployed across the Western Cape to keep the roads safe but we are concerned. There are too many crashes and resultant fatalities on our roads. So, we are urging everyone to please do your part, please do not speed, do not drink and drive, wear your seatbelt and please check your vehicle before you are going somewhere. It’s all very important that we all do the basics to ensure that we arrive safely home to spend Christmas with our families.”