Elections should be postponed: Lehohla

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla says South Africa is overwhelmed by social and political problems and should consider postponing next year’s elections.

General elections will be held next year to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each province, with the announcement of the date expected to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lehohla says the country could have a chaotic government if elections are not postponed.

“The idea of a national agenda of South Africa, is completely diluted. We cannot say which direction we are going, be it economically, or socially. The challenges have become so overpowering that a moment of pause is crucial. If we go ahead with the elections, we have seen what has happened with local government elections where people are exchanging favours and then it’s the exchange of mayor every day. We are headed for a national coalition, a coalition of sorts and in that coalition that starts at the top and ends at the local government, we’re going to have chaos.”