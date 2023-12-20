Three teenagers arrested for alleged rape in Midrand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Sunday.

It is reported that the victim was attending a party in Midrand, Johannesburg, when the incident happened.

The matter was reported to the police on Monday. Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit immediately attended to the victim. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspects are expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow facing a charge of rape.

“Today, 20 December 2023, the police arrested one of the suspects at his residence in Johannesburg while the other two handed themselves over to the police at Midrand Police Station.”