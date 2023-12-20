Recent murders in Free State not a good image: Cele

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the recent crime patterns in the Free State do not paint a good picture of the province.

This follows the recent abduction and murder of women including that of a 16-year-old girl a few weeks ago.

Cele was speaking at the safer festive season campaign launch at Ladybrand where newly recruited police officers were welcomed into the police in a bid to have more boots on the ground to fight crime over the festive season.

Cele says he hopes the province will deal with its challenges.

“But we hope will be dealing with the Free State. Hence, we are working together with the MEC and all that and put in some extra activity as she is here and the premier is not here because he is leading the anti-attack of women. So those kinds of activities. working with communities and all that.”

Meanwhile, over 700 newly trained police recruits were deployed across the Mpumalanga province to fight crime.

They include over 500 males and more than 200 females. The police officers will increase police visibility in crime hotspots during the festive season and beyond.