Pandor says Red Sea situation concerning

On M o nday, BP announced its decision to suspend its gas and oil shipments through the Red Sea amid a surge in attacks on ships by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The ir decision follows that of a string of big shipping companies who have suspended passage by vessels through the region .

The attacks are allegedly in protest over the Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

BP’s announcement pushed up global oil prices, fueling fears that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could stifle energy supplies.

Pandor says, “ Certainly this is something we are alert to with colleagues in government, we are discussing and we’ll continue to discuss with various partners as to what the eventuality may be. This confirms our fear that the longer this conflict lasts, the more the probability of drawing in many more parties to the conflict and actually having a worsening condition in terms of the global community.”

BP halts oil, gas shipments via Red Sea: Dr Naledi Pandor weighs in: