SA bowl out India for 211 runs

South Africa have bowled out India for 211 runs in the second ODI being played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Western Province seam bowler, Beuran Hendricks, who was drafted into the squad following injuries to Andile Phehlukwayo and Ottniel Baartman, found himself in the starting eleven. Hendricks picked up two wickets for 34 runs.

India got off to a solid start before the South African bowlers tore into the tail end.

Only Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul made over 50 runs as the collapse saw the last five wickets fall 42 runs.