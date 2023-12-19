Ethekwini declares 23 out of 27 beaches operational

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The eThekwini municipality says the majority of their beaches are safe. Due to heavy rains the city had to continuously battle fluctuating E. coli levels. In the past, it has forced the closure of some beaches in the province.

Despite a somewhat overcast day in Durban, the city’s main beachfront is abuzz with tourists.

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda reassured holidaymakers that most of its beaches are open to bathers. Last year, holidaymakers suffered, when several prime beaches were closed, due to high E. coli levels.

Kuanda says the city tests the water quality twice a week with the help of the organisation Talbot on behalf of Adopt-A- River.

“We are not concerned at all, so we know where we have challenges and we close those beaches. For now, most of the beaches, 23 out of 27 are operational and we test our water twice a week. The other cities you heard yesterday they test their water twice a month, it is only in this city where we test the quality of water twice a week so it gives us an indication that is why they are kept open because the results are positive. They are showing us that the work and the investment that we made in fixing our infrastructure is starting to yield positive results. Of course, when there are heavy rains the challenges may arise.”

Businesses owner Carly Jane Adinall, who is operating from the Durban beachfront, says the unpredictable water quality is not good for business.

‘There has definitely been a drop in our customers that have been coming through. The residents are very wary of coming down to the beach, it is because they do not know the information, they see the results being published of high E. coli levels and they decided they are coming down to the beach. There has been a drop in bookings for surfing lessons, everything like that as well as your regular beachgoers, people coming to chill in the sun or swim in the ocean, there is definitely a noticeable drop in business and it has affected us in that sense.”

Beachgoers are urged to listen to lifeguards.

Senior lifeguard Thokozani Ngwenya says the winter season is used to beef up their training.

“We are very much prepared in regard to the summer because we know for the fact that Durban is the city that is being loved by so many people. You can recall that other provinces do not have swimming pools of this nature plus sea so they all flock to Durban for fun and enjoy their holidays. In winter we use it for us mostly to be able to train and do more workshops to be equipped for summer, we are more than ready.”

Beachgoers, some from outside the province, are so far enjoy their holiday along the Durban coast.

“The water looks clean to me and very warm, everything looks normal, people are happy. I love Durban beaches, I come all the way from Vaal in Gauteng, everything is very nice. We are enjoying ourselves with my family and it is very safe, we saw a number of security guards. I am enjoying myself I arrived here from Gauteng on the 16th [December] and it is still exciting to swim, the water is clean.”

The city also increased police visibility along its beaches.