Over 100 drunken driving arrests in Limpopo since 1 December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 100 drunken drivers have been arrested in Limpopo since the beginning of this month.

Traffic authorities say 34 drivers were arrested this past weekend alone while 84 being arrested before the Reconciliation long weekend.

Another motorist has also been arrested for speeding on the N1 near Mokopane.

The department emphasized that drunk drivers pose a serious threat to road users.

In a statement, traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the arrests were made across all five districts in the province.

During this past weekend, four drivers were arrested in Capricorn, four in Mopani, seven in Vhembe, nine in Sekhukhune and ten in Waterberg Districts.

Authorities say they have also arrested a number of speedsters.

All arrested drivers are set to appear at various magistrate courts.