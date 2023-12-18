“We should all be appalled that children and women are being killed”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says what is unfolding in Gaza is genocidal and a slaughter of the people of Palestine. Ramaphosa was addressing a media conference after meeting with parties that support Palestine at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa says they are calling for a complete ceasefire, “That the world can standby in countenance, the collective punishment that is being meted out against a people where more than 20 000 people have been killed through bombings, through shell attacks from tanks is something that we should all be appalled about, that children and women are being killed in the cruel manner that we are seeing, that’s something that should concern us all.”

Ramaphosa also reiterated ANC’s stand regarding the ongoing conflict.

“We’ve always called for peaceful resolutions of conflict and this is one of them. We say there should be a stop so that negotiations can continue.”

