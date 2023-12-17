Proteas bowled out for paltry 116 in first ODI vs India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Proteas showed poor form with the bat in first one day international (ODI) against India being played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat but the Indian bowlers tore through the South African batsmen, bowling them out for a paltry 116, in under 28 overs.

Ardeep Singh picked up a fiver for the Indians with fellow bowler Avesh Khan picking up four.

Proteas paceman Andile Phehlukwayo was the top scorer with 33 runs.