Irvin Barnes elected NFP President

Irvin Barnes has been elected National Freedom Party (NFP) President at the elective conference under way in Durban.

Barnes stood against Zandile Myeni who got 190 votes to Barnes 208 votes.

Deputy President for the party is Milton Sokhela, whose nomination was uncontested.

SABC News reporter Jayed Paulse updates:

Over 600 NFP delegates voted for their incoming leaders at the party’s conference in Durban.

However, leaders of the opposing faction, including Canaan Mdletshe who maintains he is the NFP’s secretary-general, are not part of the Durban conference.

Mdletshe says the party’s National Executive Committee doesn’t recognise the conference.

The current NEC has an appeal pending against a Pietermaritzburg High Court order that set aside a 2019 elective conference.