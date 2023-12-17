Emergency Services warn residents of appliance related fires

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services has urged residents not to leave any electrical appliances on and unattended to avoid fire breakouts.

With the festive season under way and many people in a celebratory mood with lots of parties being held, there’s a tendency for people to forget to switch off appliances.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says residents should remain alert.

“They need to make sure they switched off before going to bed and while they in use let’s make sure that not left unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents that might occur at homes this holiday.”

Meanwhile, hundreds were left homeless in Du Noon near Milnerton, Cape Town, after a devastating fire.

Ethembeni informal settlement gutted by fire:



One person sustained serious burn injuries in the informal settlement.

According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the fire department, 50 firefighters and 14 firefighting resources were deployed to combat the flames.

More than 200 structures were destroyed, displacing numerous residents.

Fire crews remain on-site, engaged in mopping up operations.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire, however, they were accosted by some community members, requiring assistance from Law Enforcement and Metro Police to manage the situation.