Cape Town child passes away after falling into manhole

A two-year-old child has passed away after falling into a manhole in Kensington in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the child and the mother were walking home when the incident happened near 18th Avenue.

“The provincial diving unit assisted by crime scene experts were searching for the body of a two-year-old. The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body. We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation.”