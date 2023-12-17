Over R2 billion allocated to Matjhabeng Water Project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says R2.2 billion has been allocated to the refurbishment of the Matjhabeng Bulk Water Intervention Project.

This follows a written Parliamentary question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) raising concern about spills and the municipal area being declared a sewage disaster area.

Mchunu says the allocated funds will be spent over four years and the Vaal Central Water Board will be the implementing agent.

The repair work will include the unblocking of approximately 1 500 kilometres of sewer network pipes, repairing dilapidated infrastructure as well as the refurbishment or upgrading of 11 Wastewater Treatment Plants and 52 pump stations in the major towns of Allanridge, Hennenman, Odendaalsrus, Ventersburg, Virginia and Welkom.

In February it was reported that the Matjhabeng Municipality in the Free State cannot afford to settle its more than R1 billion water bill with Sedibeng Water.

Water cuts as Matjhabeng Municipality owes Sedibeng Water billions of rands:

The municipality is at logger heads with the water entity and is disputing R600 million of the overall bill.

A high court order forced Sedibeng Water to reverse a complete water cut.