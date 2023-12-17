PAC condemns vandalism at Sobukwe’s gravesite

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has condemned the latest attempt to vandalise the grave of its founder Robert Sobukwe.

PAC members, who visited the grave site this weekend, posted pictures on social media showing broken tombstones at the Graaff Reinet gravesite in the Eastern Cape.

PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso says Sobukwe’s grave suffered at the hands of vandals twice before. He says they suspect it is the work of people against the proposed name change of Graaff Reinet.

” Now this attempt to vandalise ended up vandalising the grave of five APLA cadres who were buried next to Sobukwe. Sobukwe’s grave, they tried to vandalise it and they were not successful. We condemn it, we believe it is the work of conservatives who refuse that Graaff Reinet must be named after Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe .”