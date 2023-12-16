Global outcry over controversial Zara Ad sparks activist protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Zara advertising campaign, now withdrawn, has caused a global storm, with pro-Palestinian activists holding a demonstration in Johannesburg to condemn the controversial Ad.

The Spanish-owned retail clothing giant has apologised, following its campaign featuring mannequins with missing body parts and statues wrapped in white.

Critics say they resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza. Zara has removed the campaign from its website and social media platforms.

Activists say the advertising campaign mocked the current situation in Gaza.

The fashion brand says it regrets the misunderstanding and has reaffirmed deep respect towards everyone.

Abu Daqqa laid to rest

Meanwhile, it has been an emotionally charged day in Gaza as Aljazeera video journalist Samer Abu Daqqa has been laid to rest. He was covering the bombing of a school when he was wounded in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis southern Gaza and later died in hospital.

90 journalists have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7th.

While in Israel, families of the three captives who were held in Gaza are demanding answers after the Israeli Defence

Force accidentally kills the trio as the war intensifies.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that Pretoria is still advocating for a two-state solution in the Middle East.