Ramaphosa praises the country’s spirit of resilience

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the spirit of resilience that South Africans possess, which he says has carried the country through a difficult past.

He was addressing the crowds celebrating Reconciliation Day in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. He spoke of the importance of talking about the challenges of the past, in order to heal from the damage caused by the years of apartheid rule.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of social cohesion on what he called the most important day in the country’s calendar.

“This is an important day in the history and in the calendar of our country. Every year on this day, we celebrate what I call our greatest achievement, that greatest achievement is the reconciliation between our people, the various races in our country, the various national groups. It’s an achievement for having forged a common identity as South Africans.”

