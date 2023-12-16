Stern warning issued about drinking and driving

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities have urged communities to celebrate National Reconciliation Day responsibly and desist from consuming alcohol and then getting behind the wheel.

Reconciliation Day, which is celebrated on the 16th of December, often is associated with people hosting parties and enjoying themselves by having picnics at recreational parks and consuming alcohol.

However, the Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa says alcohol is not allowed at recreational parks. He’s urged taxi and bus operators, who will be transporting people to parks, to drive with care and not consume alcohol.

“Alcohol is not permitted at parks, it is illegal. However, you need permission from the City. We will be out monitoring parks and we urge drivers, road users not to consume alcohol. Remember, drinking in public, drinking and walking, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Driving recklessly or speeding. The above are for which drivers, pedestrians are immediately arrested. Be warned.”