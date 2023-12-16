Bus commuters complain about massive tariff increase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Long distance bus commuters are complaining about the almost double the price they have to pay to get to their destination.

They say even though the bus is a cheaper option than flights, the ticket prices are too expensive during this festive period as compared to during the year.

The Johannesburg CBD is crammed full of people carrying huge luggage as they make their way to various taxi ranks and bus depots for festive travel.

Teeso Marian spoke to SABC News while waiting for a bus to Cape Town at Johannesburg’s Park Station.

“I just come from Maputo, Mozambique, and I have been sitting here five hours waiting for the bus to Cape Town. It’s ridiculous this time of the year because the prices escalate, they almost double. You travel during the year it fine, but during this time instead of it being cheaper because more people travel but actually it goes higher.”