LIVE: Zuma makes announcement on his political career

All eyes have turned to Orlando in Soweto, where former President Jacob Zuma is set to announce his political future this afternoon.

Speculation that Zuma is considering a new political home is fueling anticipation. This comes at a time when other ANC leaders have decided to part ways with the party.

His loyal comrade and long-time ANC member Carl Niehaus joined the EFF last week and expelled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has formed the African Congress for Transformation.

