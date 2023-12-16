Calls for unity ahead of Reconciliation Day celebrations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some people in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, say they are expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline plans to strengthen unity in the country.

Ramaphosa will deliver the official address at the National Reconciliation Day celebrations at the Thohoyandou stadium later today.

President Ramaphosa will also pay a courtesy visit to Fhulufhelo Special School in the area.

People also say it’s important to celebrate Reconciliation Day.

“It is important for me just because we have this day to settle other things that are not going very well in South Africa. We don’t have unity; the president must first unite his party first and other people will be united. There is unity in South Africa because there are so many people from other countries who are living in peace, unity is power.”

Official Reconciliation Day celebrations: