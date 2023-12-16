Seven arrested for stolen livestock in Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven people have been apprehended on charges of possessing stolen livestock in Bothaville in the Free State. According to police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng, three suspects, aged between 25 and 34, were discovered in possession of ten live sheep in Kgotsong township. The suspects allegedly failed to provide the Visible Policing members with proper documentation confirming ownership of the sheep, leading to their arrest.

A local farmer identified the sheep as his, prompting the registration of a stock theft case involving 13 sheep.

Fortunately, 10 of the stolen animals were successfully recovered. In a separate incident, four additional suspects were observed on the R59 road with a slaughtered cow. Further investigation revealed that the branding on the cow matched that of a farmer in the Bothaville district.

The seven suspects are scheduled to appear in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges related to the possession of stolen livestock.