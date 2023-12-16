55 fatalities on Western Cape roads since beginning December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape Mobility Minister Ricardo Mackenzie expressed concern over the grim start to the festive season in the province. Fifty-five fatalities have already been recorded on the roads since the beginning of December.

“It has not been a good start to the festive season. We’ve seen around 46 crashes so far, and 55 people have tragically lost their lives in these accidents, an alarming beginning since the first of December. This marks a significant increase from last year when we had 44 fatalities in the province,” Mackenzie stated.

Mackenzie attributed the high number of deaths to human error, emphasizing that many of these incidents could have been prevented. He highlighted the preventable nature of many of these accidents, citing a recent example where an individual admitted on the scene to being tired, resulting in a crash.

Mackenzie urged for simple precautions, emphasizing the importance of stopping when tired and refraining from drinking and driving.