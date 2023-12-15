SABC investigates robbery, rape cases at Tzaneen hitchhiking spot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Times are tough and the cost of living has escalated beyond the level of the pay cheque. Hundreds of people are finding themselves having to try and cut down on costs.

Transport costs are sometimes unaffordable for many and people resort to hitchhiking at so-called hiking spots. SABC News visited a popular hitchhiking spot in Tzaneen, Limpopo, after several cases of robbery and rape of commuters who use the lifts in the area were reported.

Robbery and rape cases at Tzaneen hitchhiking spot:

The R71 passes through Tzaneen. Dozens of people gather here every day to hitch rides from passing motorists.

While some go as far as Gauteng, many use this spot to find rides to places like Polokwane, Giyani, Phalaborwa and local villages.

This popular hiking spot has become a target for criminals in recent times. Despite the increasing dangers of catching a lift, commuters say the cost of living leaves them no choice.

Commuter Norman Gadhera says, “Hiking is not safe but we have to risk because the price of the taxis is so high. So we have to risk there.”

Another commuter Kabelo Thobejane adds, “We are forced because taxi fares are so high. Another reason is that when petrol goes up the taxi prices go up. But when the petrol price drops they don’t consider going back down. We don’t just hike as a way to save money but simply because we don’t have the required taxi fares to reach our destination.”

While most hitchhikers here cite escalating costs, for others convenience is the push factor.

Commuter Boledi Rabopape says, “Eish! Where we work taxis don’t arrive there and they drop us off on the road and that’s why we hike but we normally just try to take the taxis.”

However, taxi associations in the area say they are not only focused on making money but also care about the safety of commuters.

These taxi drivers say they are willing to take passengers who cannot afford to the full fare.

Taxi marshal Donald Gatle says, “But most people do not want to understand that we can help them if they are short instead they swear at us and they get into cars where they get robbed in these mountains. You find them coming back naked and asking if we didn’t see the details of the car they got into. Just last week, a lady was robbed of her Brazilian hair, laptop and clothes. She was a student. So we encouraged them to come to us and tell us if they are short.”

Nwamita Taxi Association’s Given Mnisi says, “We plead with our commuters to come and tell us if they are short so we can see how to help them so they can avoid being robbed of their valuables.”

Despite taxi associations saying they are willing to help those who can’t afford their fares, criminals continue to prey on unsuspecting commuters with some going as far as carrying speed points to swipe the bank cards of unsuspecting victims.

Police have cautioned commuters to rather use public transport.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba says, “We would like to caution our communities against hitchhiking. We know that our communities like to engage in such activities and these practices are actually endangering their lives. Because in the process, people get mugged and raped and people get robbed of their belongings. So we encourage them not to do such. Motorists must also not give lifts to anyone because these elements tend to be problematic, especially during this season. So we urge them to use public transport.”

Despite numerous warnings from both the authorities and the taxi association, this hiking spot remains popular.