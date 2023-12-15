Three arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay roadblock

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nelson Mandela Bay metro authorities arrested three undocumented foreigners and issued fines over R100 000 at a strategic roadblock.

The operation scored early successes in their first joint operation targeting traffic safety and crime prevention on Addo Road.

The operation was a collaboration between metro police, regular police, customs, and immigration services.

Lieutenant Colonel Mlindi Mangwane, spokesperson for the metro police, announced this as the kickoff to a series of planned operations for the festive season. “We’re conducting major Vehicle Checkpoints (VCBs) throughout this festive season,” Mangwane stated.

Residents can anticipate an increased law enforcement presence and collaborative initiatives throughout the festive season, reinforcing the metro authorities’ dedication to a secure environment for all.