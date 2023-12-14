SABC commits to quality programming, primary information source

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Acting Group Chief Executive Lungile Binza says the public broadcaster is committed to consistently providing quality programming and will continue to serve as the primary source of information to South Africans.

This comes after the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) found in its South African Reconciliation Barometer report that the SABC is the most trusted public institution in the country.

According to the survey, the public broadcaster accounts for 57% of South African citizens’ trust in the country’s public institutions.

The IJR conducted interviews with more than 2,000 South Africans in all nine provinces of the country.

Binza says the news is even more encouraging as the country heads for the National Elections next year.

“We are the host broadcaster for the elections and that task is going to be even bigger. We tell the story for everyone in the northern part of the Northern Cape to the southern part of the Southern Cape. We tell the South African story, so we will be at each and every one of these polling stations and we will be part of everything. The people on the ground can just trust that the SABC will deliver.”