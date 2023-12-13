Ezulweni Investments and ANC enter into settlement negotiations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ezulweni Investments has entered into settlement negotiations with the ANC over what the company says is a debt of more than a R100 million owed by the party. ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu has confirmed these latest developments.

The bone of contention between the ANC and Ezulweni Investments stems from the latter’s claim for a concluded agreement with the ANC in February 2019 to procure banners for the general elections.

Following the ANC’s denial, Ezulweni applied to the High Court for payment of over R102 million, with interest and costs, a relief which was granted.

However, Ezulweni’s relief was short-lived as the ANC turned to the SCA after its appeal attempt at the court of first instance was denied.

In its judgment, the SCA found, among other things, that the denials of the ANC fall into the category of “bald, uncreditworthy denials designed to create fictitious disputes of facts”.

The appellate court further found that the court of first instance and the full court were amply justified in basing their findings on the version of Ezulweni where the two versions conflicted.

The ANC has since noted the judgment, adding that its legal team was studying it and would advise on “appropriate actions that can be undertaken”.

Bhengu has now confirmed the two parties are in negotiations for a settlement.

