Sol Plaatje Football Association has desire to be in the PSL

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Football Association in the Northern Cape has embarked on a daunting mission to groom great soccer talent in the province where there is no provincial team in the South African Premier Division.

The football association alongside world renowned soccer team Sporting Lisboa e Benfica from Portugal started their five-day soccer training camp at Sol Plaatje University’s sports ground on Monday.

The training sessions are intended to assist with the development of young local players and coaches. The training camp is part of a long-term collaboration between the football association and the international soccer team’s developmental side, which will later provide players with the opportunity to play abroad.

Sol Plaatje Football Association chairperson Mzwandile Mgoma elaborates, “We have to start somewhere and for you to have a team in the PSL, you need to have your foundation structured in a proper way. So, we found that Benfica was an ideal partner that we could partner with for us to, you know get this opportunity and for us also to grow a football among our young people in our communities.”