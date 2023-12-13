APRM: ‘Forward momentum to a better Africa’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received South Africa’s 2nd Generation Country Review Report and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) from the Lead Panel Member for South Africa, Ambassador Inonge Mbikusita-Inonge Lewanika at the Capital on The Park Hotel in Johannesburg.

The APRM was established on 9 March 2003.

Since its inception, the mechanism has recorded a number of achievements including deepening democracy and good governance through its unique process of peer reviews and assessments.

The review processes have strengthened the participation of citizens in governance matters and fostered peer-to-peer engagements at the level of Heads of State and Government.

African Peer Review Mechanism | Forward momentum to a better Africa