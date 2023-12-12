Zahara healed many through her music: Producer Zakes Thebe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The producer for multi-award-winning musician, Zahara, says she will be remembered as someone who healed through her music.

The Loliwe hitmaker whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana died at a Johannesburg hospital last night.

Throughout her career, the self-taught guitarist was honoured with 17 SA Music awards, three Metro FM awards, and a Nigeria Entertainment award.

Mjakes Thebe says Zahara’s music was food for the soul.

“Zahara will be remembered as someone who chose to be herself. She would always say, I am here to heal people. Her music was healing to me, sometimes (it) would bring pain. She will be remembered for making music from her heart about the real issues of people’s lives, what people really go through. Her music was always personal,” says Thebe.

Zahara | My first impression of her was someone genuine, authentic: Lesley Mofokeng



Political parties have continued to send their condolences to Zahara’s family.

Cosatu says they are deeply saddened at her passing.

Cosatu Spokesperson Matthew Parks, says Zahara leaves an indelible mark.

“It is a sad loss, we wish the family well. Only time can heal such tragic wounds, but nonetheless, they should take some comfort and that the millions of South Africans are with them during the period of grief.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade has expressed deep sorrow at the news.

Brigade National Secretary Mlungisi Mabaso says she was a hero who mastered her art.

“Her music was an inspiration. While mourning her, we wish to appeal the nation to celebrate the life well lived, we need to celebrate the journey that she walked, we need to celebrate the music that she kept us entertained with throughout her journey in the music career and the music industry and we hope that God will be with the family.”

Zahara | She put our town on the map, we are saddened by her passing: Mlindi Ntloko