ANCYL President defends Mbalula’s remarks about Mavuso Msimang

ANCYL President Collen Malatji has defended party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula after remarks he made about the veteran’s league and its former Deputy President Mavuso Msimang.

Msimang resigned from the party last week, after serving the ANC for over 60 years. He cited issues of poor governance and corruption.

Malatji says the youth league will continue defending its mother body from attacks that he claims are meant to derail it from changing the lives of South Africans.

“Those who call themselves veterans, when they leave the ANC they lose their struggle credentials. Some of them we are told were spies, we don’t know. We don’t have proof but we are hearing in corners that their spying ways are coming out. Now, don’t worry. The ANCYL will defend the people of South Africa because they know that the ANC is too big to fail. Even if the ANC is taken out of power it will create a big opportunist to reverse first the gains of freedom later on to infiltrate Africa.”

Political commentator Dr Ebrahim Harvey says Mavuso Msimang’s resignation from the African National Congress (ANC) comes as no surprise.

Msimang was serving as the ANC Veterans League African deputy president,

Msimang submitted his resignation from the party earlier this week, citing the party’s endemic corruption as the reason.

Harvey says this is a very significant move.

“I think that analysts who play it down and say he’s 82-years-old, etc…they are misunderstanding this very serious context within which this resignation has occurred – seven month before the elections and I’m almost certain that it’s bound to have a negative impact on the ANC. But I’m not surprised, he’s been calling these shots bravely for over a decade now.”

In an interview with SABC News, Msimang said the ANC leadership has shown no urgency in arresting corruption in the party.

