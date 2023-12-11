Sentencing expected on Tuesday in Muzi Sibiya drugs, ammunition case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judgment is expected on Tuesday in the case of Muzi Sibiya on charges of drugs and possession of illegal ammunition. Sibiya is one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Tembisa Magistrate’s Court postponed the case on the 1st of December due to the judge’s illness.

Sibiya was arrested on the 30th of May 2020. At the time of his arrest, police found live ammunition in a black plastic bag.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane says they have solid evidence.

“The decision or the conviction itself is the prerogative of the court after it has considered all evidential material. So, we are now in the hands of the court but we believe that we have placed sufficient evidence as the state,” she says.

A few hours after Sibiya’s arrest in 2020, he allegedly confessed to Meyiwa’s murder – a confession whose admissibility is now the subject of a trial-within-a-trial in the Pretoria High Court.

According to the prosecution team in the Meyiwa murder case, Sibiya is also said to have conducted pointings-out at the crime scene of the former Bafana Bafana captain’s murder at Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home as well as a local hostel in Vosloorus.

It was at this hostel that the previous witness, Constable Sizwe Zungu, had placed all the accused on the day of Meyiwa’s murder, 26 October 2016.

Sibiya has pleaded not guilty to Meyiwa’s murder and has denied he voluntarily confessed in relation to his murder, saying he was tortured and assaulted and was left with no option but to sign the confession statement to avoid further torture.